Gilroy Police Looking for Van, Suspects in Incident Involving Girl

By Bay City News

Gilroy PD

Police in Gilroy are investigating a suspicious incident involving two men in a delivery van and a young girl that occurred Thursday.

At 12:30 p.m. Thursday, a white unmarked delivery van was in the area of Larkspur Lane and Rockrose Court when a passenger got out of the van and ran toward a young girl who was sitting on steps on the side of a house, according to the Gilroy Police Department.

The girl's mother came outside, and the man stopped, appeared startled and ran back to the van, police said. The van then fled toward Mantelli Drive.

Police described the passenger of the van as 25 to 29 years old, about 5 feet, 11 inches tall, with a skinny build and with dark black curly hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt and jeans. The driver of the van is described as a man in his 30s.

Police released a photo of the van and are examining neighborhood surveillance video for other images related to the incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Gilroy police at (408) 846-0300.

