GM sues San Francisco, seeking over $108 million refund in taxes

The self-driving car company Cruise already pulled all of its cars off of San Francisco streets while it works on safety improvements. Now, its parent company, General Motors is taking the city to court over taxes.

The Detroit automaker filed a lawsuit last Friday. It wants the city of San Francisco to refund $108 million in taxes from the past seven years and pay an extra $13 million in penalties and interest.

GM claims the city over-taxed the corporation because it based Cruise in San Francisco. But the company says Cruise operates separately from the parent company, which is based in Detroit.

In the lawsuit, GM said Cruise generated very little money and there are not that many GM cars in San Francisco.

In fact, GM contends it only sold about $677,000 worth of goods in the city last year. A General Motors spokesperson said the company doesn’t comment on legal matters.

A spokesperson for the San Francisco City Attorney's Office released the following statement on Wednesday night:

“We are reviewing the complaint and will respond in court.”