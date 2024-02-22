Another toll increase proposed for the Golden Gate Bridge

The clock is ticking for the public to weigh in on a proposed toll increase on the Golden Gate Bridge.

The Golden Gate Toll Authority wants to raise tolls over the next five years to combat millions of dollars in shortfall.

If approved, July 1 would be the earliest a toll can break $9 or $10, depending on if the driver is paying by FasTrak, pay as you go, or invoice. Members of the public were welcomed Thursday morning to give their take on another proposed increase during an in-person hearing.

"We should be thinking broadly about how to utilize the bridge to support the district rather than simply continue to rely on those who must use the bridge for the convenience of those who choose to use the bridge for recreation and enjoyment," San Rafael resident Michael Brook said.

There are several options that can play out to determine how much of a toll hike trickles down to the commuter. The increases range from 35 cents to 50 cents a year and can raise anywhere from $101 million to close to $140 million over the next five years.

The district is seeing a decrease in revenues of around $900,000 per week.

The Golden Gate Authority is taking comments on the proposed toll hike until 4:30 p.m. Friday.