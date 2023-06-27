Golden Gate Bridge tolls to increase on July 1

Beginning Saturday, the toll for most customers crossing the Golden Gate Bridge will increase by 35 cents. Similarly, most regional transit fares for Golden Gate Transit Bus and Golden Gate Ferry services will be up by 25 cents.

Not all commuters will be affected. Discount fare programs continue to be available for Clipper users, seniors, youth, persons with disabilities, and low-income riders in the Clipper START program. Also, current fares for Marin local buses and Giants Ferry services will remain unchanged.

The FasTrak Account rate will increase by 35 cents, from $8.40 to $8.75. The Pay-As-You-Go rate, which includes License Plate Accounts and One-Time Payments, will increase by 20 cents, from $8.80 to $9. The Toll Invoice rate will increase by 35 cents from $9.40 to $9.75. The carpool rate will also increase by 35 cents, from $6.40 to $6.75.

Bridge traffic remains 15 percent below pre-pandemic levels, authorities said in a press statement Monday. Bus and ferry ridership also declined approximately 55 percent and 45 percent, respectively, since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District announced the changes are part of the district's comprehensive five-year toll and transit fare program, which aims to strike a balance between ensuring financial viability and providing affordable transportation options for commuters.

The toll increase plan for the Golden Gate Bridge will raise about $100 million over five years. Price increases for the bridge are annual, with the most recent one happening on July 1, 2022.