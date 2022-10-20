Great ShakeOut: Bay Area Tests Preparedness for Next Big Earthquake

People across the Bay Area and beyond took some time Thursday to make sure they're prepared for the next big earthquake as part of the annual Great ShakeOut drill.

At 10:20 a.m., people dropped what they were doing to practice the drop, cover and hold on technique.

In San Francisco, students at Everett Middle School were just some of the 280,000 people in the city participating in the drills. They were joined by Mayor London Breed, assistant police Chief David Lazar, fire Chief Jeanine Nicholson and Sheriff Paul Miyamoto.

Annemarie Baltay, a research geophysicist at the USGS, addresses the importance of being prepared ahead of the next big earthquake.

The drop, cover and hold on drill was followed by a school-wide evacuation.

"It’s not about if, it's about when," Breed said. "San Francisco is earthquake territory. It's inevitable."

Officials stressed several items during the drill, most importantly having a plan, including knowing what to do during and after an earthquake.