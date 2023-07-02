San Francisco

Grizzly bear takes a dip to stay cool at San Francisco Zoo

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

With the heat hitting the Bay Area this holiday weekend, many of us might be hopping in a pool or heading to a nearby beach or lake to stay cool.

The animals at the San Francisco Zoo are no exception.

A video posted by San Francisco Zoo on social media Sunday shows a big grizzly bear taking a dip.

Temperatures have not been as high in the city as they were in the East Bay and South Bay. But it's summer now, so that's a good enough reason for a pool day.

San FranciscoHeat WaveSan Francisco Zooanimal stories
