Group hosts event to help Half Moon Bay community heal from shooting

There was a special performance Saturday as farmworkers continue to heal from January’s tragic shooting in Half Moon Bay.

The group "ALAS” hosted its "Night in Mexico" event, a showcase of Mexican culture with folk dancing, mariachi and other performances.

Some of the performers were impacted by the shooting that killed seven workers on two farms.

An accordion class offered by the group is just one of many ways it has been working to help the community heal since.

ALAS was also celebrating its 10th anniversary on Saturday.

San Mateo County gave special recognition to the founder for the work the group has done.

