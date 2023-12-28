Bay Area forecast: Gusty winds, rain and possible coastal flooding

Along with high surf continuing to batter Bay Area coastlines, residents can expect gusty winds, rain and possible coastal flooding into the weekend, forecasters said.

On Friday, the rain will arrive in time for the evening commute, including a chance of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

"Expect a challenging Friday evening/night if out," a forecast briefing on Thursday stated. "Those with the option to leave work early or work from home, may want to consider this option."

A high surf warning issued by the weather service on Thursday is in effect along Bay Area coastlines until 3 a.m. Friday.

On Thursday morning, the Bodega Bay buoy reported a significant wave height of 28 feet. The Point Reyes buoy came in at 26 feet and the Point Sur had 29 feet.

Another round of high surf will impact Bay Area coastlines on Saturday, with more coastal flooding possible, forecasters said.

A coastal flood warning was downgraded to an advisory on Thursday afternoon and will remain in effect through 2 p.m. Friday due to a combination of high surf and potential storm surge, according to the weather service.

Thunderstorms are possible in the region Friday evening into Saturday morning, forecasters said.

High winds expected on Friday have prompted the weather service to issue a wind advisory for parts of the Bay Area.

South winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph are possible from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, forecasters said.

The advisory covers the Sonoma Coastal Range, North Bay interior mountains, North Bay Interior Valleys and Santa Clara Valley, including San Jose.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result, the weather service said.

Winds will lessen Friday night and the rain is expected to taper off on Saturday.