Health advisory issued for participants of ‘Tough Mudder' race in Sonoma County

Reports of rashes, fever, vomiting and other ailments following the Tough Mudder endurance race at Sonoma Raceway over the weekend have prompted Sonoma County officials to issue a health advisory.

"The Tough Mudder race involved extensive skin exposure to mud. Most affected persons have pustular rash, fever, myalgias, and headache," according to advisory from the Sonoma County Department of Health Services on Wednesday.

The symptoms could be from a minor illness called "Swimmers' Itch," according to the county, but they could also be from a staph infection or a more serious bacterial infection such as Aeromonas.

"If you participated in the race and have a rash with fever or other symptoms, please see your medical provider or, if you do not have a medical provider, your local emergency department. You may wish to take this advisory with you. Incubation period is 12 to 48 hours," the advisory states.

The county has received multiple reports of from those who took part in the race on Saturday and Sunday, of rash with fever, muscle pain, or nausea and vomiting about 24 hours after the event. Officials didn't release the number of reports it has received.

To learn more information on Aeromonas at visit Canada.ca and sciencedirect.com