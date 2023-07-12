With high heat in the forecast, there are a number of things you can do to keep yourself, others and pets safe.

The National Weather Service recommends you take the following tips into consideration when the temperatures are sizzling.

How to stay safe when it's hot outside

If you have to spend a prolonged period of time outdoors, consider the following:

The hottest part of the day is usually between 1 and 6 p.m. Avoid strenuous activities, especially during this time period.

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water, even if you're not thirsty, and avoid alcohol.

Take breaks in the shade to cool down.

Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.

Apply SPF 30 sunscreen or higher every two hours.

If you're inside, stay cool in air conditioned rooms. If you don't have air conditioning, consider paying a visit to a place that does, such as stores, malls, libraries, movie theaters and cooling centers.

Don't forget to check up on the elderly, the young and those who are sick.

University of Pittsburgh doctors have some tips for planning your outdoor workouts and staying safe during the hottest parts of summer.

Preventing heat-related deaths in cars

Never leave people or pets inside a closed vehicle.

When it's just 80 degrees outside, the temperature in your car can soar to 99 degrees in 10 minutes, 109 degrees in 20 minutes, 114 degrees in 30 minutes and 123 degrees in 60 minutes.

Always remember to look before you lock. Double check to make sure no people or pets are left inside your car. Consider placing a bag or other item in the backseat to serve as a reminder to check.

With summer here, it's important to know the dangers of high temperatures. Heat stroke can be dangerous. Here are some ways you can identify heat stroke and what you should do when you see some of its symptoms.

How to keep your pets safe in high heat

Avoid going on walks with your pets in the afternoon and early evening hours. The pavement on streets and sidewalks can be very hot during this time.

Don't leave your pets inside cars, even if the windows are cracked.

Staying safe at the beach

The beach may sound like the perfect place to cool off, but the ocean presents plenty of dangers, especially rip currents.

Rip currents are powerful water currents that move away from the shore. They can pull even strong swimmers away from the shoreline.

If you get caught in a rip current, relax. Don't try to swim against the current. Swim parallel to the beach and then back to the shore once you're out of the current.

If you can't get out of the rip current, float or tread water and signal for help.

The safest beaches to visit are the ones with lifeguards on duty. If you plan to hop in the water, be sure to swim near a lifeguard.