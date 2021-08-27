High Court Allows Evictions to Resume, Bay Area Moratoriums Continue

The Supreme Court's conservative majority has allowed evictions to resume across the U.S., but California and Bay Area moratoriums take precedence and remain in place.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had extended the moratorium for pandemic-related rental debt through early October, but the high court said the CDC does not have the authority to do that.

The eviction moratorium in California was extended until Sept. 30, and that will remain in place, taking precedence over federal orders.

In the Bay Area, cities such as San Jose, Oakland and San Francisco also have eviction moratoriums that extend through the end of September. Landlords cannot evict the tenants in these areas due to unpaid rent.

At this point, renters still must pay back at least 25% of owed back rent starting Oct. 1. California ahas lso promised to pay 100% of low-income renters' debt during the pandemic. But that has been a slow process, and many tenants are getting nervous about the upcoming deadlines.

Other states still have their own eviction moratoriums in place include New York, New Jersey and Washington.