‘The ocean is NOT your friend today!' High surf warning issued for Bay Area coastline

A high surf warning is in effect up and down the Bay Area coastline Thursday with roughly 30-foot waves in the forecast.

Breaking waves could top out anywhere from 28 to 33 feet on west facing beaches and up to 40 feet in favored locations, the weather service said.

The warning is in effect until 3 a.m. Friday.

"Stay away from rocks, jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure," the weather service wrote on social media. "Never turn your back to the ocean!"

