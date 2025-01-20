Highway 1 reopens following fire at Vistra Energy's Moss Landing facility

There were clearer skies over Moss Landing on Sunday, following the fire that broke out at the Vistra Energy Power Plant.

On Thursday, the area was covered in smoke and flames. The fire erupted at one of the world's largest battery storage plants about 20 miles north of Monterey.

About 1,500 people were ordered to evacuate but were allowed to return the next day.

Highway 1 remained closed but officials reopened lanes at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Recent testing by the EPA found toxic chemicals that burned off from those lithium ion batteries did not make it outside the facility.