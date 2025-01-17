Evacuation orders issued due to fire at Vistra Energy's Moss Landing facility

Highway 1 is closed in both directions Thursday night in Moss Landing, where crews are fighting a fire at a battery facility owned by Texas-based Vistra Energy.

There is no estimated time for reopening the highway, and travelers on northbound Highway 1 are being directed off at the junction with Highway 183. Southbound travelers are being directed off at Struve Road, according to Caltrans

County officials said evacuations have been ordered for areas near the Moss Landing Power Plant, located on the highway near Elkhorn Slough.

The battery storage facility caught fire at about 3 p.m.; as of 8 p.m., crews were still battling the blaze. No injuries have been reported, a Monterey County sheriff's official said.

"Our top priority is the safety of the community and our personnel, and Vistra deeply appreciates the continued assistance of our local emergency responders," said a spokesperson for Vistra. "All site personnel were safely evacuated. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but an investigation will begin once the fire is extinguished."

The sheriff's office issued evacuation orders on Thursday evening for areas of Moss Landing south of the Elkhorn Slough; north of Molera Road and Monterey Dunes Way; and west of Castroville Blvd and ElkHorn Road to the ocean for zones MRY-B037, MRY-B047, MRY-B050, MRY-B051,MRY-B053, MRY-B058 and MRY-B060.

The Castroville Recreation Center is being opened as a temporary evacuation point at 11261 Crane St. in Castroville.

Vistra recently completed the latest construction phase on an energy storage facility in 2023 as part of California’s initiative to enhance its grid with clean energy. According to the company, the facility has a storage capacity of 750 megawatts, which can power approximately 562,000 homes for up to four hours.

The same Moss Landing faced damages due to a malfunctioning heat detector in 2021.

Later, in 2022, a small fire also broke out at a neighboring battery plant owned by Pacific Gas & Electric and supplied by Tesla.

Vistra claims the battery storage facility in Moss Landing is the largest in the world.