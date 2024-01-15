Highway 101

Portions of Highway 101 closed for maintenance this week

Crews will perform lane reductions on both southbound and northbound of U.S. 101 from 13th Street in San Jose to Shoreline Boulevard in Mountain View, Caltrans said.

By Bay City News

Portions of U.S. Highway 101 will be closed for four days during daytime this week to give way to maintenance operations.

The closures are scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Lanes at the center divider and right-hand shoulder of the highway will be closed to allow crews to conduct highway sweeping operations, Caltrans said.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed while traveling through the area and to expect traffic delays.

NBC Bay Area
Map of a partial closure on Highway 101.

