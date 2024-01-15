Portions of Highway 101 closed for maintenance this week

Portions of U.S. Highway 101 will be closed for four days during daytime this week to give way to maintenance operations.

Crews will perform lane reductions on both southbound and northbound of U.S. 101 from 13th Street in San Jose to Shoreline Boulevard in Mountain View, Caltrans said.

The closures are scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Lanes at the center divider and right-hand shoulder of the highway will be closed to allow crews to conduct highway sweeping operations, Caltrans said.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed while traveling through the area and to expect traffic delays.