half moon bay

Authorities respond to reports of possible plane crash in Half Moon Bay

By NBC Bay Area staff

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a possible plane crash in Half Moon Bay Sunday night.

Just after 7 p.m., customers at a nearby restaurant at the Half Moon Bay Airport reported seeing a plane flying erratically before it went out of sight.

Morgan Hill 2 hours ago

Family mourning after two sisters killed in crash on Highway 152 in South Bay

Arizona 7 hours ago

4 killed, 1 injured in hot air balloon crash in Arizona

Crews with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard were at Moss Beach to search for survivors or any plane wreckage.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

As of Sunday night, no wreckage was found.

No other details were released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

half moon bay
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us