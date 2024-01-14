Authorities respond to reports of possible plane crash in Half Moon Bay

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a possible plane crash in Half Moon Bay Sunday night.

Just after 7 p.m., customers at a nearby restaurant at the Half Moon Bay Airport reported seeing a plane flying erratically before it went out of sight.

Crews with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard were at Moss Beach to search for survivors or any plane wreckage.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

As of Sunday night, no wreckage was found.

No other details were released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.