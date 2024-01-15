Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in San Jose

A woman was killed after a vehicle hit her in San Jose's Berry Park neighborhood early Monday morning, police said.
The fatal collision was reported in the area of Skyway Drive and Monterey Road shortly before 2 a.m. The woman was transported to a local hospital after the collision, but she eventually died, police said on social media.
This is the city's first fatal collision this year, police said.
