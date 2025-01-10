Police activity shuts down Highway 101 lanes in Rohnert Park

A portion of Highway 101 was temporarily shut down late Friday afternoon in Rohnert Park due to a police investigation, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP issued a sig alert to shut down both directions of the highway at Railroad Avenue around 3:44 p.m.

Just before 4 p.m., CHP reported all southbound lanes reopened. At least one northbound lane reopened before 4:15 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.

#BREAKING US 101 in Rohnert Park at Railroad is closed in both directions due to police activity. No ETA on when freeway will reopen. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/ZIAruy5ogj — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) January 10, 2025