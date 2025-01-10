Highway 101

Police activity shuts down Highway 101 lanes in Rohnert Park

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC

A portion of Highway 101 was temporarily shut down late Friday afternoon in Rohnert Park due to a police investigation, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP issued a sig alert to shut down both directions of the highway at Railroad Avenue around 3:44 p.m.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Just before 4 p.m., CHP reported all southbound lanes reopened. At least one northbound lane reopened before 4:15 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Highway 101
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us