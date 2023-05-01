Sheriff Investigating Homicide After Man's Body Found Off Hwy. 9 in Santa Cruz County

Two South Bay residents have been arrested in the alleged murder of a 24-year-old man whose body was found off Highway 9 in Santa Cruz County, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

The suspects arrested on April 26 have been identified by the sheriff as 27-year-old Dennis Novoa of San Jose and 22-year-old Diana Ornelas of Santa Clara. Ornelas before her arrest was working as a preschool teacher at the Children's Center of the Stanford Community, according to the Stanford Daily.

The death was first reported on April 11, when deputies were called to a report of a body down a hillside of Highway 9 near mile marker 3.56, the sheriff's office said. A coroner identified the victim as Oliver Waterfall of San Jose. An autopsy found Waterfall died of a gunshot wound and investigators ruled the death a homicide, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff said the suspects and victim knew each other, adding a motive in the homicide appears to be of a personal nature.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Anyone with information on the murder should contact detective Sgt. Simpson at 831-454-7702.