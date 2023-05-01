Santa Cruz

Sheriff Investigating Homicide After Man's Body Found Off Hwy. 9 in Santa Cruz County

By NBC Bay Area staff

Two South Bay residents have been arrested in the alleged murder of a 24-year-old man whose body was found off Highway 9 in Santa Cruz County, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

The suspects arrested on April 26 have been identified by the sheriff as 27-year-old Dennis Novoa of San Jose and 22-year-old Diana Ornelas of Santa Clara. Ornelas before her arrest was working as a preschool teacher at the Children's Center of the Stanford Community, according to the Stanford Daily.

The death was first reported on April 11, when deputies were called to a report of a body down a hillside of Highway 9 near mile marker 3.56, the sheriff's office said. A coroner identified the victim as Oliver Waterfall of San Jose. An autopsy found Waterfall died of a gunshot wound and investigators ruled the death a homicide, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff said the suspects and victim knew each other, adding a motive in the homicide appears to be of a personal nature.

Anyone with information on the murder should contact detective Sgt. Simpson at 831-454-7702.

