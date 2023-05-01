Pedestrian Dies After She's Struck by Vehicle in East San Jose

A woman died after being struck by a vehicle in San Jose early Monday morning.

San Jose police responded to Tully Road and Lanai Avenue at 4:32 a.m. after receiving reports that a pedestrian was injured in a collision. The victim was taken to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation. Roads in the area were closed as the scene was investigated and drivers were urged to use alternate routes.

It marks San Jose's 13th traffic death and the 10th pedestrian death this year.