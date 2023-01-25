Mass Shootings

History of Mass Shootings in the Bay Area

By Staff and wire reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Mass shootings have rocked the Bay Area numerous times over the past decade.

Here's a look back at the most recent tragedies.

2023 — Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting

Seven people were killed and another was injured in a mass shooting that spanned two separate scenes in Half Moon Bay. The suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shootings.

2021 — VTA Yard Mass Shooting

A VTA employee killed nine coworkers at a rail yard in San Jose. He then turned the gun on himself in the deadliest mass shooting in the history of the Bay Area.

2019 — Gilroy Garlic Festival Mass Shooting

A 19-year-old gunman killed three people and wounded 17 others at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. He then shot and killed himself.

2018 — Yountville Mass Shooting

A former patient at a veterans home in Yountville shot and killed three people, including a pregnant psychologist, before turning the gun on himself.

2018 — YouTube Headquarters Mass Shooting

A woman opened fire at YouTube Headquarters in San Bruno, wounding three people before killing herself.

2017 — San Francisco UPS Mass Shooting

A UPS employee shot and killed three of his coworkers and wounded two others in San Francisco before taking his own life.

2012 — Oikos University Mass Shooting

A disgruntled former nursing student killed seven people and wounded three others at Oikos University in Oakland. The gunman, who was sentenced to life in prison, later died while in custody.

