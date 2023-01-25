History of Mass Shootings in the Bay Area

Mass shootings have rocked the Bay Area numerous times over the past decade.

Here's a look back at the most recent tragedies.

2023 — Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting

Seven people were killed and another was injured in a mass shooting that spanned two separate scenes in Half Moon Bay. The suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shootings.

2021 — VTA Yard Mass Shooting

A VTA employee killed nine coworkers at a rail yard in San Jose. He then turned the gun on himself in the deadliest mass shooting in the history of the Bay Area.

2019 — Gilroy Garlic Festival Mass Shooting

A 19-year-old gunman killed three people and wounded 17 others at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. He then shot and killed himself.

2018 — Yountville Mass Shooting

A former patient at a veterans home in Yountville shot and killed three people, including a pregnant psychologist, before turning the gun on himself.

2018 — YouTube Headquarters Mass Shooting

A woman opened fire at YouTube Headquarters in San Bruno, wounding three people before killing herself.

2017 — San Francisco UPS Mass Shooting

A UPS employee shot and killed three of his coworkers and wounded two others in San Francisco before taking his own life.

2012 — Oikos University Mass Shooting

A disgruntled former nursing student killed seven people and wounded three others at Oikos University in Oakland. The gunman, who was sentenced to life in prison, later died while in custody.