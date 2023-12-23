Holiday rush travel at Bay Area airports continue

The holiday travel rush is underway, with thousands of people hitting the roads Saturday and catching flights just ahead of Christmas Eve, which is far more than last year.

Bay area airports are reporting a jump in holiday travelers compared to last year. A 14% increase at SFO, and 9% more travelers this week in San Jose.

There were surprisingly few travels hiccups Saturday amid the rush to reach loved ones.

Emma Goss has more in the video above.