Homicide Investigation Underway in San Jose

The San Jose Police Department said Tuesday it is investigating the city's seventh homicide of 2020.

Officers around 9:46 a.m. responded to the 1600 block of Tully Road and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have not identified or apprehended any suspects at this time.

The motive and other circumstances surrounding the shooting are being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. TJ Lewis or Detective Brian Meeker of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. People wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.