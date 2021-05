Eight people were killed in a shooting at a Valley Transportation Authority yard north of downtown San Jose Wednesday morning, authorities said. The gunman also died at the scene.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said it was a "horrific day for our city" and "a tragic day for the VTA family."

Here's a look at how others reacted to the mass shooting:

Our hearts are pained for the families of those we have lost in this horrific shooting. The shooter is deceased, and more information will be provided at 9:30am. — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) May 26, 2021

"This is a horrific day for our city and it's a tragic day for the VTA family," Mayor Sam Liccardo said when addressing the mass shooting at a VTA rail yard in San Jose. https://t.co/7N6idcQniP pic.twitter.com/GNElrOxBnD — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) May 26, 2021

"A terrible tragedy." Glenn Hendricks, chairperson of the VTA Board of Directors, sends thoughts and love to the VTA family following this morning's deadly mass shooting in San Jose. https://t.co/hzqjN9DGjI pic.twitter.com/GN3EKMxPDN — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) May 26, 2021

Statement from BART General Manager Bob Powers on @VTA tragedy:



On behalf of everyone at BART, let me extend my heartfelt condolences to the VTA family, our partners in Santa Clara County, following the tragic incident this morning. 1/3 — SFBART (@SFBART) May 26, 2021

“I have been in contact with VTA’s General Manager this morning and I have made clear the BART family stands ready to provide help of any kind during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with all VTA employees today.” 3/3 — SFBART (@SFBART) May 26, 2021

We are saddened and sickened after this morning’s violence in our home of San Jose. Our prayers and thoughts go out to the victims, their families and the Valley Transportation Authority.



Thank you to our community heroes who responded quickly to the scene.



💙 you, SJ. pic.twitter.com/NVRSANW7U9 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) May 26, 2021

We are saddened to learn about the horrific event in San Jose. Violence has no place in our community. Our thoughts are with the victims and those affected by this tragedy. We offer our thanks to the first responders and our condolences and support to the families of the victims. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 26, 2021

Our hearts are with San Jose pic.twitter.com/pcknIhEbKz — Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 26, 2021

Horrific news coming out of San Jose. I’ve reached out to Mayor Liccardo to offer my support and condolences. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. https://t.co/5xzMGWYcPD — London Breed (@LondonBreed) May 26, 2021

Devastating news in San Jose this morning, our sister city in the South Bay. We’ve sent officers to support and assist with logistics as the investigation unfolds, and we send our heartfelt prayers to the families of the victims on this tragic day. — Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) May 26, 2021