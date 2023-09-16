Hundreds gather to remember Mahsa Amini in San Francisco

Hundreds gathered in San Francisco Saturday in remembrance of Mahsa Amini, the woman whose death reignited broad calls for expanding human rights in Iran.

The event at Civic Center Plaza happened a year to the day since 22-year-old Amini died while in Iranian police custody on Sept. 16, 2022. Morality police had previously arrested her in Tehran for not wearing a headscarf.

Her death touched off months of protests, both in Iran and around the world. Iran detained more than 2,200 people during the protests, according to Amnesty International.

The event Saturday commemorated the movement inspired by Amini’s death, known as Woman, Life, Freedom.

Some of those attending were also vocal in their support of the "Mahsa Amini Human right and Security Accountability Act," which shortens to the MAHSA act. The act would introduce sanctions on Iranian leadership.

“People of Iran are sick and tired of it,” said Afshin, who declined to give a list name. “We have written to our congresspeople to support Mahsa’s act, for more sanctions against Iran, against the Ayatollahs. But they have refused to do so.”

One of the bill’s supporters, California Senator Alex Padilla, also posted a statement on X, formerly Twitter, Saturday and called for the passage of the MAHSA Act.