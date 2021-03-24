Hundreds of SF Janitors Rally for Safer Working Conditions

Hundreds of janitors striked outside several buildings in San Francisco Wednesday, demanding safer working conditions. The strike is expected to last for three days.

The rally is organized by SEIU Local 87 janitors, trade workers, and community supporters marching in solidarity.

The strike comes after an eight-month long stalemate with real estate businesses who own buildings in the city and failed in negotiations to reach a new contract.

Organizers say the striking workers clean major commercial properties in San Francisco that are owned by several real estate companies including Boston Properties, Tishman Speyer, Hines, and Cushman & Wakefield and count tenants such as Salesforce, Facebook, and Google.

San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney also joined the strike in solidarity Wednesday. He said with the COVID-19 restrictions easing, the janitors are important in combating the coronavirus.

“We are excited that San Francisco is starting to reopen in the orange tier,” he said. “I think it's important that right now we stand with them.”

Later Wednesday afternoon, the groups will gather for a rally in the Financial District on California Street.