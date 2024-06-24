Inaugural ‘Super Pets Day' event sees big turnout in Menlo Park

There was a big turnout by Bay Area animal lovers at the first-ever “Super Pets Day” event in Menlo Park on Sunday.

The group, "Pets In Need," which has shelters in Redwood City and Palo Alto held Sunday's event to encourage folks to adopt a pet. They said that you never know, a little dog or pup could turn out to be your little hero or mini-sidekick.

"Across the nation, pet adoptions are down and our shelter are overcrowded. So we're doing everything we can to get the word out about pet adoptions and how important it is to go to animal shelters and find a pet in need of a family,” said Ali Kagawa, director of development and communications at Pets In Need.

Other partner shelters, like San Francisco-based Muttville, also brought several senior dogs for people looking for pooches that are a lot calmer and highly experienced in being couch potatoes.

For more information, visit petsinneed.org.