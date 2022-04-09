Increased Fire Risk Amid Windy, Dry Conditions in California

Forecasters warned of weekend fire danger in parts of Northern California driven by gusty winds and very low humidity.

The strongest winds are expected near San Francisco, with gusts of 60 mph (96 kph) possible in mountains north and east of the city, the National Weather Service said Saturday.

#RedFlagWarning in effect Saturday at 5:00AM until Sunday at 5:00PM for areas of Sacramento Valley, due to warm and dry conditions and expect strong winds. This is #CriticalFireWeather so use caution when outdoors. https://t.co/upBwccxXFO pic.twitter.com/xM7yS7iWCJ — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) April 9, 2022

“Elsewhere, breezy winds with occasional gusts up to 40 mph (64 kph) are possible through Sunday afternoon,” the weather service’s San Francisco office tweeted.

Strong winds were whipping up Saturday across Sacramento County. A gust of 53 mph (85 kph) was recorded at Jarbo Gap in neighboring Butte County.

Gusty offshore winds and low humidity will result in elevated fire weather conditions across the interior North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and northern Diablo Range through the weekend. Always practice fire safety! #OneLessSpark #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/v6yiZzJfze — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 9, 2022

Red flag warnings for elevated fire risk are in effect through 5 p.m. Sunday. The weather conditions may make it easier for blazes to start and spread.

Moderate to strong and dry offshore flow over the higher terrain of the Bay Area Saturday night into Sunday morning. This is #CriticalFireWeather so use caution when outdoors. #redflagwarning pic.twitter.com/zIph9Nt7By — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) April 9, 2022

Temperatures were easing after hot, dry air gripped much of California for several days, with heat records broken or tied up and down the state on Thursday and Friday.

Downtown Los Angeles hit 95 degrees (35 Celsius), breaking a 1989 record for the day, while Escondido in San Diego County surged to 102 (39 Celsius), according to the weather service.