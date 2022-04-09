fire danger

Increased Fire Risk Amid Windy, Dry Conditions in California

Red flag warnings for elevated fire risk are in effect through 5 p.m. Sunday. The weather conditions may make it easier for blazes to start and spread

By Associated Press

Forecasters warned of weekend fire danger in parts of Northern California driven by gusty winds and very low humidity.

The strongest winds are expected near San Francisco, with gusts of 60 mph (96 kph) possible in mountains north and east of the city, the National Weather Service said Saturday.

“Elsewhere, breezy winds with occasional gusts up to 40 mph (64 kph) are possible through Sunday afternoon,” the weather service’s San Francisco office tweeted.

Strong winds were whipping up Saturday across Sacramento County. A gust of 53 mph (85 kph) was recorded at Jarbo Gap in neighboring Butte County.

Red flag warnings for elevated fire risk are in effect through 5 p.m. Sunday. The weather conditions may make it easier for blazes to start and spread.

Temperatures were easing after hot, dry air gripped much of California for several days, with heat records broken or tied up and down the state on Thursday and Friday.

Downtown Los Angeles hit 95 degrees (35 Celsius), breaking a 1989 record for the day, while Escondido in San Diego County surged to 102 (39 Celsius), according to the weather service.

