Crews are battling a fire in Benicia, officials confirmed Saturday.

Vallejo Engine26 and Truck21 responding to @BeniciaFire1186 for a 2 Alarm structure fire in #Benicia on the 12XX block of Bayshore Rd. #MutualAid#BayshoreFireBenicia — Vallejo Firefighters Association (@VallejoFire) April 9, 2022

In a tweet, Vallejo Firefighters Association said crews responded to a 2-alarm structure fire in Benicia on the 1200 block of Bayshore Road.

Authorities ask motorists to "please avoid the area of 1279 Bayshore Rd near Amports" and say there's heavy police and fire crews presence.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.