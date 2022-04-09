Vallejo

Crews Contain Vegetation Fire in Vallejo Near Carquinez Bridge

By NBC Bay Area staff

A fire in Vallejo caused traffic near the Carquinez Bridge Toll Plaza Saturday morning, authorities said.

The 3-alarm vegetation fire burned approximately five to 10 acres of land. It was reported by residents of the area at around 8:41 a.m. who saw flames near the toll plaza of the bridge.

Crews from Crocket Fire Department, Benicia Fire Department and Fairfield Fire Department assisted in controlling the flames. The fire was controlled at 10:08 a.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No damages to homes, evacuations or injuries were reported.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

VallejofireCarquinez Bridge
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us