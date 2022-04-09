Crews Contain Vegetation Fire in Vallejo Near Carquinez Bridge

A fire in Vallejo caused traffic near the Carquinez Bridge Toll Plaza Saturday morning, authorities said.

The 3-alarm vegetation fire burned approximately five to 10 acres of land. It was reported by residents of the area at around 8:41 a.m. who saw flames near the toll plaza of the bridge.

Crews from Crocket Fire Department, Benicia Fire Department and Fairfield Fire Department assisted in controlling the flames. The fire was controlled at 10:08 a.m.

No damages to homes, evacuations or injuries were reported.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.