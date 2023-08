Cal Fire on Tuesday afternoon were responding to a grass fire reported at northbound Interstate 280 and Edgewood Road in Redwood City.

Residents were advised to avoid the area.

The California Highway Patrol said it was also working to verify if there are two separate fires in the area.

No other information was immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.