A new music festival is coming to San Francisco.

Portola will take place Sept. 24 and 25 at Pier 80.

Flume and The Chemical Brothers will headline the event. There will also be performances by Charlie XCX, Kaytranada, Jamie xx, James Blake, M.I.A. and others.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20.

To learn more about the festival, visit portolamusicfestival.com.