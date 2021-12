An arson investigation is underway in Oakland after a massive Christmas tree in Jack London Square was set on fire, the fire department said Monday.

The fire department said one or more people set the 52-foot tree on fire during the overnight hours.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze, but there was some noticeable damage.

A Dec. 11 tree lighting is still on schedule, the fire department said, citing the organizers.