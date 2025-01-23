James Beard Awards: 2025 Bay Area semifinalists

Several Bay Area chefs and restaurants are that much closer to winning a coveted James Beard Award.

The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday revealed its 2025 restaurant and chef award semifinalists. Nearly two dozen semifinalists are from the Bay Area.

The annual list is broken down into 25 categories, most notably Outstanding Restaurateur, Outstanding Chef and Outstanding Restaurant. All three of those categories have Bay Area semifinalists. Additionally, nine Bay Area chefs are in the running for the Best Chef in California.

Winners will be announced in June.

Visit jamesbeard.org/awards to see the full list of semifinalists.