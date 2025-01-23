Food & Drink

James Beard Awards: 2025 Bay Area semifinalists

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Several Bay Area chefs and restaurants are that much closer to winning a coveted James Beard Award.

The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday revealed its 2025 restaurant and chef award semifinalists. Nearly two dozen semifinalists are from the Bay Area.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The annual list is broken down into 25 categories, most notably Outstanding Restaurateur, Outstanding Chef and Outstanding Restaurant. All three of those categories have Bay Area semifinalists. Additionally, nine Bay Area chefs are in the running for the Best Chef in California.

Winners will be announced in June.

Visit jamesbeard.org/awards to see the full list of semifinalists.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us