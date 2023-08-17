San Francisco

James Durgin, subject of ‘Saving San Francisco,' back in jail

After spending the past month and a half on the run, James Durgin has been arrested, once again

By Bigad Shaban

NBC Universal, Inc.

James Durgin, the central figure of the NBC Bay Area streaming series 'Saving San Francisco,' is back behind bars.

Durgin, a former English teacher, has been a wanted man for the last month and a half, but was arrested Wednesday evening and booked into San Francisco county jail. Durgin, a former English teacher and fitness instructor in the Bay Area, has suffered from many of the same things plaguing San Francisco, including homelessness, poverty, and addiction.

The NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit, in late June, reported that a judge sentenced Durgin to time already served for violating his probation, which stemmed from a previous conviction. Just days after Durgin was set free, however, he failed to check in with the probation department, resulting in another warrant being issued for his arrest.

NBC Bay Area's award-winning streaming series 'Saving San Francisco' delves into how Durgin got caught up in drugs, crime, and accusations of a having a bizarre obsession with a woman in the woods. The documentary also investigates solutions to many of San Francisco's systemic problems.

You can watch the series on Peacock, Roku, and NBCBayArea.com/SavingSanFrancisco.

