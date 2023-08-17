San Jose

San Jose police investigating stabbing at James Lick High School

By Kristofer Noceda

Police are investigating a stabbing reported Thursday at James Lick High School in San Jose.

The stabbing incident involved two students, police said, adding the suspect or suspects left the campus before officers arrived on scene. Both students were taken to a hospital with at least one stab wound, according to police.

Aerial coverage from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger showed multiple police patrol vehicles and a fire truck at the campus on North White Road, just east of Interstate 680.

Police said around noon the school was on lockdown and people should avoid the area while police investigate.

Around 12:30 p.m., aerial coverage from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger showed students leaving the campus and parents picking them up.

Aerial coverage from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger show police investigate a stabbing at James Lick High School in San Jose.

