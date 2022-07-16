San Francisco

Man Arrested After Director of Nonprofit Attacked with Wooden Plank in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was arrested and police are looking for another man after a director of a nonprofit was attacked in San Francisco Friday morning.

The incident happened at around 11 a.m., on McAllister Street in the Fillmore District, on the steps of the Ella Hill Hutch Community Center.

A spokesperson for the community center said the director, James Spingola, asked two homeless men to move away from the front steps. He added the men then beat Spingola with a wooden plank.

Spingola is recovering in the hospital. There is a GoFundMe page that's been set up for him.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The San Francisco Police Department confirmed to NBC Bay Area Friday night that their officers arrested one man and are still looking for the second.

Rev. Amos Brown, President of the San Francisco NAACP, weighed in Friday night.

He said that the homeless situation is out of control and dangerous.

Local

Oakland 2 hours ago

Rescued Oklahoma Tigers Get Care at Oakland Zoo

Washburn Fire 3 hours ago

Crews Gain on Yosemite National Park, California Wildfires

"It's just because you are at a home doesn't give you a license to cause pain, injury and unsafe conditions for other persons," he said.

The reverend is demanding action. He's called for a meeting next week with San Francisco police chief and city leaders.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscocrimeSan Francisco policeattack
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us