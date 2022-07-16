Man Arrested After Director of Nonprofit Attacked with Wooden Plank in San Francisco

A man was arrested and police are looking for another man after a director of a nonprofit was attacked in San Francisco Friday morning.

The incident happened at around 11 a.m., on McAllister Street in the Fillmore District, on the steps of the Ella Hill Hutch Community Center.

A spokesperson for the community center said the director, James Spingola, asked two homeless men to move away from the front steps. He added the men then beat Spingola with a wooden plank.

Spingola is recovering in the hospital. There is a GoFundMe page that's been set up for him.

The San Francisco Police Department confirmed to NBC Bay Area Friday night that their officers arrested one man and are still looking for the second.

Rev. Amos Brown, President of the San Francisco NAACP, weighed in Friday night.

He said that the homeless situation is out of control and dangerous.

"It's just because you are at a home doesn't give you a license to cause pain, injury and unsafe conditions for other persons," he said.

The reverend is demanding action. He's called for a meeting next week with San Francisco police chief and city leaders.