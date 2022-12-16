Jasper Wu's Mother Speaks Out After Arrests Made in Toddler's Death

Jasper Wu’s mother is speaking out after arrests were made in the toddler’s death on an Oakland freeway last year.

Xiao Xiao sat down with NBC Bay Area Friday night with interpreter, Oakland Chamber of Commerce President Carl Chan by her side.

“All we have been thinking every single day is about why we lost our little baby Jasper,” she said.

Chan said that Xiao and her family often visit the cemetery just to get close to little Jasper.

In Nov. of 2021, Jasper Wu was the victim of a rolling gun battle along Interstate 880 in Oakland, as a stray bullet sliced through the front windshield, hitting him in the head and killing him instantly.

On Thursday, Alameda County District Attorney Office along with the California Highway Patrol announced three arrests were made in the case.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department only released one mug shot of one of the suspects.

Xiao added that she wants to see more cameras on Bay Area freeways.

“It's not only about catching bad guys to deter crimes. She doesn't want other families to go through what they have been going through” Chan said.

Caltrans said that it recently upgraded the cameras at eight locations in the East Bay and up to 100 additional cameras will be upgraded and installed by late Spring in 2023.

As for the three suspects, Johnny Jackson was in a courtroom Friday. His arraignment was set for another day.

While the two other suspects are in a Contra Costa County jail on unrelated charges.