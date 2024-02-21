Jewish community reacts to antisemitic rant during Walnut Creek City Council meeting

The local Jewish community is speaking out following a disturbing antisemitic rant during the public comment portion of a recent Walnut Creek City Council meeting.

“I was incredibly saddened. My first word was 'again?' And is there no place that is safe from antisemitism?” said Rabbi Mark Bloom of Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland.

Bloom shared the same sentiment as many members of the Jewish community after an individual launched into an anti-Semitic rant during the public comment portion of Tuesday night’s Walnut Creek City Council meeting. The comments were directed at the council’s only Jewish member Kevin Wilk.

“It causes fear and harm. We wonder if we’re safe in these communities," Bloom said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

In October, the city council ended virtual public comment due to a rise in antisemitic rants by anonymous callers.

But the city attorney says California’s Brown Act, which guarantees the public the right to attend and participate in meetings, requires agendas for public meetings to include public comment.

UC Davis law professor Ash Bhagwat explains that in itself presents a dilemma for city councils dealing with hate speech at meetings. So local governments will have to get creative, when it comes to dealing with issue.

“Hate speech is protected speech," he said. "Like your can't prohibit screaming, you can probably prohibit cursing and it's also very common for people to limit public comment by time."

A spokesperson for walnut creek told NBC Bay Area Wednesday night that city leadership is discussing options with the city attorneys, as far as ways to handle hate speech during city council meetings.

They did not provide a timeline if any changes will be made before the next meeting on Mar. 5.