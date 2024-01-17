First lady Jill Biden in the Bay Area for campaign fundraisers

First lady Jill Biden will stop through the Bay Area twice this week for a pair of fundraising events.

Biden will land at San Francisco International Airport at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. She will give a speech for her husband's reelection campaign in San Francisco on Wednesday before going to Los Angeles later that evening for another fundraising event.

Biden will return to the Bay Area on Thursday. She will land at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa at 2:15 p.m. and will speak at a fundraiser in Healdsburg that evening.

Earlier Tuesday, the first lady was set to stop in Salt Lake City, Utah, to join the U.S. Surgeon General and Utah's first lady at a local school to celebrate educator wellness, according to a schedule released by her office.

Californians have so far contributed about $22.5 million to all candidates combined for the 2024 presidential election, about 9% of the national total of the roughly $243.6 million raised for all candidates, according to the Federal Election Commission.

The top two fundraisers nationally have been Donald Trump, who has raised $57.5 million, and President Joe Biden, who has raised $44.4 million.

In California, Trump has so far outpaced Biden's fundraising efforts $6.1 million to $5.6 million.

Among the other top Republican candidates, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has raised about $3.4 million from Californians, and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has raised $1.4 million.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has raised $2.6 million in California. He announced in October he would not continue his campaign in the Democratic primary but would instead run in the general election as an independent candidate.

California's presidential primary will be held on March 5. The last day to register to vote in the primary is Feb. 20.