Deputies investigating possible kidnapping in unincorporated San Leandro

A possible kidnapping investigation is underway after a woman was reportedly dragged into a minivan in unincorporated San Leandro, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.
The incident was reported 11:15 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Ranspot and Selby drives, east of Interstate 580 and near Stanton Elementary School. The vehicle is described as light silver minivan, possibly a Dodge. A possible suspect with a similar vehicle has been detained and deputies on Tuesday afternoon were still searching for the woman.
Anyone with information should call local law enforcement.
