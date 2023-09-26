San Leandro

Deputies investigating possible kidnapping in unincorporated San Leandro

By NBC Bay Area staff

police siren off during a religious demonstration in the street


A possible kidnapping investigation is underway after a woman was reportedly dragged into a minivan in unincorporated San Leandro, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

The incident was reported 11:15 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Ranspot and Selby drives, east of Interstate 580 and near Stanton Elementary School. The vehicle is described as light silver minivan, possibly a Dodge. A possible suspect with a similar vehicle has been detained and deputies on Tuesday afternoon were still searching for the woman.

Anyone with information should call local law enforcement.

Alameda County Sheriff's Office
Alameda County Sheriff's Office searching for this woman after she was reportedly dragged into a light silver minivan, possibly a Dodge, in unincorporated San Leandro. (Sept. 26, 2023)
