Deputies investigating possible kidnapping in unincorporated San Leandro

A possible kidnapping investigation is underway after a woman was reportedly dragged into a minivan in unincorporated San Leandro, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

The incident was reported 11:15 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Ranspot and Selby drives, east of Interstate 580 and near Stanton Elementary School. The vehicle is described as light silver minivan, possibly a Dodge. A possible suspect with a similar vehicle has been detained and deputies on Tuesday afternoon were still searching for the woman.

Anyone with information should call local law enforcement.

Alameda County Sheriff's Office Alameda County Sheriff's Office searching for this woman after she was reportedly dragged into a light silver minivan, possibly a Dodge, in unincorporated San Leandro. (Sept. 26, 2023)

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

We need your assistance in locating the woman seen in the image below, who was reportedly dragged into a light silver minivan (possibly a Dodge) in the area of Ranspot Drive and Selby Drive in Unincorp. San Leandro around 11:15 a.m.



Call 510-667-772 or local law enf. w/info pic.twitter.com/YDW0xxrlFm — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) September 26, 2023