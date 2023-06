A kite surfer was located and appeared unharmed Thursday afternoon after emergency crews responded to a report of the person in distress in the Point Lobos area of San Francisco, firefighters said.

The San Francisco Fire Department and the United States Coast Guard responded to the call. A California Highway Patrol helicopter was also called in to assist.

UPDATE: The K-surfer got pulled outside the gate to the sea. The K-surfer lost the wind and required help. #SFFDRB1 (Rescue Boat 1) assisted the kite surfer and the kite back to Crissy Field. All are safe and onshore now. https://t.co/zwGTALVZPW pic.twitter.com/ifqG2VBMtP — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 1, 2023

UPDATE: @CHP_HQ HELICOPTER DISPATCHED TO ASSIST- AS A REMINDER DUE TO EMERGENCY OPERATIONS NO DRONES ARE PERMITTED IN THE AREA https://t.co/p8zUfTcmc6 pic.twitter.com/lJLtcDJIno — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 1, 2023