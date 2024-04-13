2 lanes remained blocked on eastbound I-580 in Livermore after big-rig crash

Two lanes of eastbound Interstate 580 remained blocked Saturday morning after a big-rig caring around 22,000 pounds of wood overturned Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported shortly after 8 p.m. near the North Livermore Avenue off-ramp.

The five right lanes of the highway were blocked following the crash, which caused minor injuries.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Bay City News contributed to this report.