Livermore

2 lanes remained blocked on eastbound I-580 in Livermore after big-rig crash

By NBC Bay Area staff and Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two lanes of eastbound Interstate 580 remained blocked Saturday morning after a big-rig caring around 22,000 pounds of wood overturned Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

The crash was reported shortly after 8 p.m. near the North Livermore Avenue off-ramp.

The five right lanes of the highway were blocked following the crash, which caused minor injuries.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

