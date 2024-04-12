Hayward

Overturned big-rig shuts down southbound I-880 in Hayward

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

All lanes of southbound Interstate 880 in Hayward were shut down Friday morning due to an overturned big-rig, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred just north of Highway 92 and was blocking all lanes of southbound I-880 just as the morning commute was getting started, the CHP said.

Motorists should seek alternate routes, the agency said.

It's the second straight morning an overturned semi truck has shut down a freeway in the East Bay. On Thursday, the northbound Highway 238 connector to southbound I-880 was closed for hours after a big-rig struck a median and overturned.

This article tagged under:

Hayward
