weather

Latest Storm Delivers More Low-Level Snow to the Bay Area

By NBC Bay Area staff

Snow along Mines Road in unincorporated Alameda County.
CHP Dublin Area

While heavy rain pounded much of the Bay Area late Tuesday and early Wednesday, fresh snow fell at some of the region's higher elevations.

In the East Bay, snow dusted parts of Mines Road in unincorporated Alameda County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Over in the Santa Cruz Mountains, snow stuck to the ground at Cal Fire Station No. 21, near the intersection of Skyline Boulevard and Highway 9.

There were also reports of snow in parts of northern Sonoma County and in the hills of Napa County.

Do you have snow footage? You can share it with us by emailing isee@nbcbayarea.com.

This article tagged under:

weatherbay area weatherBay area Snow
