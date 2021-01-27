Latest Storm Delivers More Low-Level Snow to the Bay Area

While heavy rain pounded much of the Bay Area late Tuesday and early Wednesday, fresh snow fell at some of the region's higher elevations.

In the East Bay, snow dusted parts of Mines Road in unincorporated Alameda County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Over in the Santa Cruz Mountains, snow stuck to the ground at Cal Fire Station No. 21, near the intersection of Skyline Boulevard and Highway 9.

SNOW AT HIGHER ELEVATIONS: Here’s a look at current conditions from CAL FIRE Station 21, Saratoga Summit in Santa Cruz County. Elevation: 2,560 feet above sea level #CaWx pic.twitter.com/hTbst1YBUS — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) January 27, 2021

There were also reports of snow in parts of northern Sonoma County and in the hills of Napa County.

Do you have snow footage? You can share it with us by emailing isee@nbcbayarea.com.