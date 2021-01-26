More Than 8 Feet of Snow Possible at Some Sierra Passes by Friday

Some passes across the Sierra Nevada could pick up more than eight feet of snow between Tuesday evening and Friday morning as a powerful storm wallops California, weather officials said.

The National Weather Service's Sacramento office said Carson Pass, Ebbetts Pass, Sonora Pass and Tioga Pass could see anywhere from 80 to 100 inches of fresh snowfall during the storm window. Near Lake Tahoe, Donner Pass is expected to receive 60 to 80 inches, which Echo Pass is forecasted to collect 48 to 60 inches.

A high impact winter storm will be moving in later today and will continue into Friday. The heaviest snow will be tonight and tomorrow. Low elevations snow is expected tonight into tomorrow morning. Plan ahead. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/1GDJbNApPg — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 26, 2021

The heavy snowfall in the forecast prompted the weather service to issue a winter storm warning for the region between 4 p.m. Tuesday and 2 a.m. Friday. Any travel in the mountains during that time frame is highly discouraged.

"We cannot stress this enough - IF YOU HAVE NOT ARRIVED TO YOUR DESTINATION BEFORE SUNSET TONIGHT, TRAVEL TO THE SIERRA IS NOT ADVISED. Heavy snow is on tap and whiteout conditions are expected. Please make smart travel choices," Caltrans District 3 said in a tweet.