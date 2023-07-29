Swifties pack Levi's Stadium for night 2 of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Tens of thousands of Swifties were in Santa Clara Saturday for night two of Taylor's Swift's Eras Tour at Levi's Stadium.

On Friday night, Taylor Swift broke the stadium’s 11 p.m. curfew and she did it again on Saturday night.

In addition to the Bay Area, fans travels from other parts of California including Sacramento and Clovis.

But in the sea of swifties wearing sequins and cowboy hats, some were met with disappointment as they tried desperately to buy last minute tickets in the parking lot. Grayson Rodemsky flew all the way from Atlanta to try to see the concert. She found one ticket on twitter but now believes she got scammed.

"I was trying to get a ticket and I found one for $175 and now the money has been sent and the person is not responding. So, I don’t have a ticket,” she said.

Those hoping for a price drop were out of luck too. Even minutes before the concert began, some tickets were still selling online for more than $15,000.

