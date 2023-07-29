Record numbers ride transit to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show at Levi's Stadium: VTA

A record number of people rode Santa Clara Valley Transit Authority light rail trains to Levi's Stadium and the Taylor Swift concert Friday night, VTA officials said Saturday.

An estimated 23,400 boardings occurred to and from the concert, more than double the 10,000 boardings when Levi's Stadium played host to Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

The previous record was about 15,000 boardings during NHL Winter Classic in 2015. The record traffic for Friday's concert by Swift was not a surprise to the transit authority. Swift's concerts around the country have drawn similar if not larger crowds onto transit.

The transit authority added 30% more capacity for Swift's concert Friday and the same amount will be added for Swift's Saturday event.

Swift really needs no introduction and her Eras Tour concert Friday in Santa Clara celebrated her 17-year career and 10 albums. Swift sang from nine of those albums.

Transit officials suggest loading fare onto Clipper cards beforehand for easier travel after the concert.

Passengers headed to Downtown and South San Jose should ride the Blue line. People traveling to the Milpitas BART station or Alum Rock should ride the Orange line and people going to Mountain View should ride the Green line.