Taylor Swift brings Eras Tour to Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara

Swifties, the wait is finally over.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has arrived in the Bay Area.

The pop superstar is set to play two sold-out concerts at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Friday and Saturday.

The following is information about the shows. For additional information, be sure to check out our concert guide.

The parking lot opens at 2 p.m. while gates open at 4:30 p.m. The concert is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Swift has been taking the stage at around 8 p.m. and performing a 45-song setlist for more than three hours at earlier stops on the over 100-date tour. Before Swift takes the stage, Gracie Abrams and HAIM are set to open both Santa Clara shows.

With traffic, delays and road closures expected, fans are encouraged to take public transit. Capitol Corridor is offering promotions and an adjusted schedule to accommodate Northern California concert-goers. Meanwhile, Caltrain will offer an additional post-event train on both nights.

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority is offering 30% more light-rail train cars to its service plan, the most service it has offered for any event hosted at Levi's Stadium, in anticipation of a record number of passengers.

Fans can connect to BART via VTA at the Milpitas Transit Center. BART and VTA staff will be in communication to ensure passengers can make their connection.

With tickets selling out almost immediately on Ticketmaster, resale prices remain over $1,000 on secondary marketplaces like StubHub.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a consumer alert warning to fans against ticket scams, which have been an issue throughout the tour.

Levi's Stadium allows only clear bags no larger than 12" x 6" x 12" or small clutch bags no larger than 4.5" x 6.5", according to NFL bag policy. Otherwise, glitter, colors and Swift-themed outfits should certainly be expected. Fans have also been making and trading friendship bracelets at shows. San Jose Mineta International Airport staff will even be trading handmade SJC-branded bracelets to travelers.

Tailgating will not be allowed outside the stadium.

Fans who don't have a ticket will not be allowed to congregate in the stadium's parking lots or on nearby streets.