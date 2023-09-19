Levi's Stadium serves as classroom for students learning STEM skills

Levi's Stadium is the home of the San Francisco 49ers and most recently housed concerts by superstar singers Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Ed Sheeran. But on Tuesday, the stadium played host to the next generation of techies.

Dozens of South Bay students spent the day learning about science, technology, engineering, and math, which all started inside a football helmet. The kids got a cheer tunnel into the day's playing field, the classroom, where after learning about solar panels they built bridges complete with the panels.

NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman in the video above shows how the event is all part of a partnership between the 49ers foundation and Amazon.